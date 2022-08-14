Independence Day 2022: Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Bollywood actors who played freedom fighters

Adapting a life of an iconic revolutionary is a rewarding challenge for an artist. Let's take a look at actors who played Indian freedom fighters
As we celebrate the 75th year of Independent India, let's take a look at the actors who adopted the life of an Indian revolutionary and impressed masses and classes with their dedication. All of these actors mentioned below, outdone themselves by putting up an impressive, subversive portrayal of immortal freedom fighters. (All images source: Twitter)
1. Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Bobby Deol as Bhagat Singh
The iconic revolutionary trio Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru has been adapted several times on celluloid. However, Ajay Devgn has left a deep impression on viewers' minds by playing Shaheed Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. 2002 was the year where Sonu Sood and Bobby Deol also put their interpretation of Singh with Shaheed-E-Azam, and 23rd March 1931 Shaheed.
Apart from them, Manoj Kumar played the role of Singh in Shaheed (1965). Shammi Kapoor paid homage to the icon in the film Shaheed Bhagat Singh (1963). Even actor Sidharth played Bhagat Singh in Rang De Basanti (2006).
2. Aamir Khan, Akhilendra Mishra as Chandrashekhar Azad
Akhilendra Mishra played the role of HSRA's (Hindustan Socialist Republican Association) commander-in-chief Chandrashekhar Azad in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Four years later, Aamir Khan played Azad in Rang De Basanti. One must agree that Mishra was more successful than Khan in portraying Azad on the big screen.
3. Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh
The Jalianwala Bagh massacre is one of the most barbaric, inhumane incidents in world History. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Shaheed Udham Singh who was responsible for killing General Dyer. The massacre was led by Dyer, and Udham travelled to London to avenge the massacre.
4. Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmi Bai
It's sad that Bollywood couldn't churn out films based on women freedom fighters. Kangana Ranaut produced and co-directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019). Regardless of the actress' controversies, Kangana did put up a praise-worthy performance on the big screen.
5. Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem
Here's one of the latest entrants into the list. Jr NTR aka Tarak left his fans and general audience awestruck by portraying the life of Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Although the film was a fictious take on Bheem, it was a treat to celebrate unsung heroes of Indian history.
6. Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju
We end the list with Komaram Bheem's best friend Alluri Sitarama Raju. RRR is responsible for making us aware of these heroes who have contributed to the Indian Freedom Struggle. Ram Charan did full justice to Raju, and he gained worldwide popularity after Rajamouli's film.