Independence Day 2022: Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Bollywood actors who played freedom fighters

The iconic revolutionary trio Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru has been adapted several times on celluloid. However, Ajay Devgn has left a deep impression on viewers' minds by playing Shaheed Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. 2002 was the year where Sonu Sood and Bobby Deol also put their interpretation of Singh with Shaheed-E-Azam, and 23rd March 1931 Shaheed.

Apart from them, Manoj Kumar played the role of Singh in Shaheed (1965). Shammi Kapoor paid homage to the icon in the film Shaheed Bhagat Singh (1963). Even actor Sidharth played Bhagat Singh in Rang De Basanti (2006).