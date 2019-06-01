Inaaya and Yash Johar are the cutest guests at Lakkshya Kapoor's third birthday, see pics

Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakkshya Kapoor celebrated his third birthday with close friends Inaaya and baby Yash Johar

It seems like yesterday when Tusshar Kapoor welcome baby Lakkshya Kapoor in his family. Lakkshya was a surrogate child, and a few years into his birth, bua Ekta Kapoor too welcomed Ravie Kapoor into the family, making Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor grandparents yet again.

Lakkshya turned three-year-old today. He hosted a party for close friends, which included Karan Johar's surrogate son Yash Johar and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. We missed seeing Roohi Johar and Taimur Ali Khan at the party.

Lakkshya's birthday party however was a happening one. It involved magic shows, which left all the kids awestruck. Tusshar Kapoor performed one of the tricks with Lakkshya Kapoor. Not only that, all the children received a tattoo on their hands and spent some memorable moments together.

Here, take a look at all the photos: