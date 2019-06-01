Search icon
Inaaya and Yash Johar are the cutest guests at Lakkshya Kapoor's third birthday, see pics

Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakkshya Kapoor celebrated his third birthday with close friends Inaaya and baby Yash Johar

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 01, 2019, 09:56 PM IST

It seems like yesterday when Tusshar Kapoor welcome baby Lakkshya Kapoor in his family. Lakkshya was a surrogate child, and a few years into his birth, bua Ekta Kapoor too welcomed Ravie Kapoor into the family, making Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor grandparents yet again.

Lakkshya turned three-year-old today. He hosted a party for close friends, which included Karan Johar's surrogate son Yash Johar and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. We missed seeing Roohi Johar and Taimur Ali Khan at the party.

Lakkshya's birthday party however was a happening one. It involved magic shows, which left all the kids awestruck. Tusshar Kapoor performed one of the tricks with Lakkshya Kapoor. Not only that, all the children received a tattoo on their hands and spent some memorable moments together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here, take a look at all the photos:

Lakkshya was seen in a blue shirt and grey pants as proud dad Tusshar Kapoor picked him up.

Ekta Kapoor also looked pretty in a black dress and hair left unkempt. She arrived with baby Ravie Kapoor, but his face was not revealed.

Lakkshya's grandparents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor were also snapped. While Shobha wore a red Indian wear, Jeetendra opted for blue shirt and denims with white shoes.

Baby Yash is growing up fast, but still looks cuter than ever. Papa Karan Johar and Yash were trendsetters at the bash. KJo opted for effortless wear - black tee with neon pants, while Yash looked like a little man ready to slay in white shirt and denim shorts.

The very adorable Inaaya was snapped with mommy Soha Ali Khan. She wore a white t-shirt with denim dungaree skirt. Soha, on the other hand, wore black polka top with solid black pants.

 

(All photos via Yogen Shah)

