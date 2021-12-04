Search icon
In pics: Ananya Panday is hotness overload in black deep neck blouse-lehenga set

Take a peek at Ananya Panday's stunning photos in a fashionable ethnic ensemble.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 04, 2021, 02:17 PM IST

Ananya Panday's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' was only announced a few days ago, and her fans were ecstatic. The actress, who will soon be seen opposite Vijay Deverekonda in the film 'Liger,' just shared some jaw-dropping photos that her admirers are loving.

1. Ananya Panday's outfit

Ananya Panday's outfit
1/5

Ananya, as much as she enjoys her informal attire, is at her most natural when she wears lehengas. Her most recent modern embroidered lehenga demonstrates this.

2. Ananya Panday's makeup

Ananya Panday's makeup
2/5

Her glam look featured centre-parted wavy hair, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-draped lashes, glossy nude lip colour, blushed cheeks, and radiant skin.

3. Ananya Panday's jewelry

Ananya Panday's jewelry
3/5

Ananya accessorised the black embroidered lehenga and bralette ensemble with simple jewellery. To finish it off, she added a statement choker adorned with shimmery stones and rings.

4. Ananya Panday's post

Ananya Panday's post
4/5

Ananya's post received a lot of likes and comments from her admirers on social media. Her post drew the attention of a number of celebrities. "Hello gorgeous," wrote Ishaan Khatter.

5. Ananya Panday's blouse

Ananya Panday's blouse
5/5

Ananya's blouse was embellished with sequins, beads, shells, mirrors, and other accents.

