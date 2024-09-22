In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

Triptii Dimri burned the internet with sexy photos in slit lehenga.
Bollywood's Triptii Dimri, who will be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, set the internet ablaze by sharing stunning photos in a slit lehenga on Instagram. She looks absolutely gorgeous in the pictures, which are going viral.
Take a look:
1. Something banger is coming
Sharing the photos, Triptti Dimri wrote, "Something banger is coming soon! Thoda tadapna toh banta haina... "
2. Recently shared the challenges she faced
Triptii Dimri, who gained fame from the blockbuster Animal, recently shared the challenges she faced on her journey to the silver screen.
3. 'Mean comments'
In an interview on Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty YouTube channel, the Uttarakhand native talked about the 'mean' comments she received and how many tried to bring her down.
4. Was difficult to move to Mumbai
The actress said, "I am from Uttarakhand, but I was born and brought up in Delhi, so my parents and family are in Delhi... it was difficult for me when I moved to Bombay (Mumbai), you know, to go out every day in front of more than 50-60 people in a room."
5. 'Will hang out with wrong people'
She added, "There are people in the society and in my family also who said mean things to my parents. Things like 'Why have you sent your daughter to this profession? She is going to get spoiled; she will hang out with the wrong people, she is going to make wrong choices for herself, no one is going to want to marry her, she is not going to get married now."
6. Her reaction on relatives
She further mentioned, "There was a point when I was confused, because, you know, you lose hope when you get up and there is no work. But one thing I knew was that I could not go back to my parents and tell them, 'No, I have not done it'."
7. Her parents are proud of her
Triptii also recalled how proud her parents were after the release of her first film, Laila Majnu. She mentioned that her father called her, saying he was just very happy.
8. On being called national crush
Earlier this year also talked about being called India’s 'crush.' During an event in Mumbai, she was asked about the 'national crush' label and whether it bothered her.
9. Thanked God
She said, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”