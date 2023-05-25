In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Here's a look at sizzling photos of Sunny Leone who stole the show at Kennedy's world premiere at Cannes 2023.
Sunny Leone is currently at French Riviera to attend the premiere of her upcoming film Kennedy. The actress took the internet by storm as she dropped pics from the Cannes red carpet in a beautiful gown. The actress also posed with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhatt at Cannes 2023 and called it the 'proudest moment of her career'. Here's a look at the sizzling photos of the actress that left fans awestruck-
1. Sunny Leone at Cannes 2023
Sunny Leone created a stir on social media as she posted her glamorous pics from the Cannes red carpet. The actress graced the 76th Cannes Film Festival to attend the world premiere of her upcoming film Kennedy. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Rahul Bhat.
2. Sunny Leone's stunning outfit
Sunny Leone walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 in a blush pink-colored gown and matching heels. The thigh-high slit gown was from the shelves of the couture label Naja Saade. The gown comes with a one-shoulder detail, cut-outs at the waist, a figure-skimming silhouette, a floor-sweeping hem and a cape-like attachment following like a train.
3. Sunny Leone leaves fans awestruck
Sunny Leone shared the pics from the red carpet on Instagram and wrote, "The world premier of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!" Netizens were stunned by Sunny Leone's sizzling looks and were all praises for the actress. One of the comments read, "beauty queen." Another wrote, "envious figure." Another wrote, "Absolutely stunning."
4. Sunny Leone with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhatt
Sunny Leone dropped pictures posing with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhatt on Instagram and captioned the post, "The proudest moment of my career so far!
Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!"