In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Sunny Leone is currently at French Riviera to attend the premiere of her upcoming film Kennedy. The actress took the internet by storm as she dropped pics from the Cannes red carpet in a beautiful gown. The actress also posed with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhatt at Cannes 2023 and called it the 'proudest moment of her career'. Here's a look at the sizzling photos of the actress that left fans awestruck-