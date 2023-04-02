Search icon
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event

Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry, and others were seen giving us major fashion goals at the NMACC event.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 02, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

On Saturday, star kids and Bollywood actors including Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Kajol, and Gauri Khan stole the limelight in glamorous outfits when they arrived at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event in Mumbai.

They were seen giving us major fashion goals while posing for the paps and their photos are now going viral. Take a look:

1. Nysa Devgn and Kajol

Nysa Devgn and Kajol
1/5

Nysa was looking pretty in a glamaroud white gown while psoing with mom Kajol

2. Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan
2/5

Suhana Khan opted for a shimmery saree while Aryan was looking handsome in a black outfit while posing with mom Gauri Khan.

3. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
3/5

Ananya Panday was looking no less than a princess in a green side-cut outfit.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor was looking beautiful in a black designer dress, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile while posing for paps.

5. Orry

Orry
5/5

Orry opted for a designer white traditional kurta teamed up with a jacket.

