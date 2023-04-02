In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event

Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry, and others were seen giving us major fashion goals at the NMACC event.

On Saturday, star kids and Bollywood actors including Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Kajol, and Gauri Khan stole the limelight in glamorous outfits when they arrived at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event in Mumbai.

They were seen giving us major fashion goals while posing for the paps and their photos are now going viral. Take a look: