Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore

Check out inside pics of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish house in Worli, Mumbai.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 16, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor moved to a lavish new abode in Worli, Mumbai last year. The couple booked the apartment in 2018 and as per reports, the apartment costs a whopping Rs 58 crores. The couple’s apartment also gives a scenic view of the Bandra-Worli sea link and from the pictures and videos shared by the couple on Instagram, everything in their new house seems grand and beautiful. Here’s a look at the inside pictures of the couple’s house- 

1. Mira Rajput and Shaid Kapoor's house view from living room

Mira Rajput and Shaid Kapoor's house view from living room
1/5

Mira Rajput shared a photo on Instagram giving a glimpse of the view from her living room to the fans. She captioned the post, "Undhiyu for life. I'm pretty sure I was Gujarati in my last life." 

2. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's house staircase

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's house staircase
2/5

Mira Rajput shared a video giving a glimpse of the beautifully designed staircase and her playing Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh's famous song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum on piano. In another picture, she also shared a picture posing with the huge piano. 

3. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's kitchen

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's kitchen
3/5

Mira Rajput shared a picture of her cooking in her lavish and modular kitchen. She was seen wearing a simple white suit and in another picture, while shooting a video for a brand, she captured her super cool kitchen.

4. Mira Rajput poses in her Living Room

Mira Rajput poses in her Living Room
4/5

Mira Rajput shared a picture of her lavish living room and captioned the photo, "Who knows? Is this the start of something wonderful and new?" Shahid and Mira's living room consist of two small brown sofas and a large white one. It also consists of the table made of marble. 

5. Mira Rajput gives glimpse of dining room

Mira Rajput gives glimpse of dining room
5/5

Mira Rajput shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen giving a glimpse of her beautiful dining room. The dining room could be seen well decorated with lights, paintings and of course a beautiful 6 seater white dinning table. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.