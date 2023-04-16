In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore

Check out inside pics of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish house in Worli, Mumbai.
Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor moved to a lavish new abode in Worli, Mumbai last year. The couple booked the apartment in 2018 and as per reports, the apartment costs a whopping Rs 58 crores. The couple’s apartment also gives a scenic view of the Bandra-Worli sea link and from the pictures and videos shared by the couple on Instagram, everything in their new house seems grand and beautiful. Here’s a look at the inside pictures of the couple’s house-
1. Mira Rajput and Shaid Kapoor's house view from living room
Mira Rajput shared a photo on Instagram giving a glimpse of the view from her living room to the fans. She captioned the post, "Undhiyu for life. I'm pretty sure I was Gujarati in my last life."
2. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's house staircase
Mira Rajput shared a video giving a glimpse of the beautifully designed staircase and her playing Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh's famous song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum on piano. In another picture, she also shared a picture posing with the huge piano.
3. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's kitchen
Mira Rajput shared a picture of her cooking in her lavish and modular kitchen. She was seen wearing a simple white suit and in another picture, while shooting a video for a brand, she captured her super cool kitchen.
4. Mira Rajput poses in her Living Room
Mira Rajput shared a picture of her lavish living room and captioned the photo, "Who knows? Is this the start of something wonderful and new?" Shahid and Mira's living room consist of two small brown sofas and a large white one. It also consists of the table made of marble.
5. Mira Rajput gives glimpse of dining room
Mira Rajput shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen giving a glimpse of her beautiful dining room. The dining room could be seen well decorated with lights, paintings and of course a beautiful 6 seater white dinning table.