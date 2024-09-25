Search icon
In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

Sonam Kapor flaunted her amazing style, proving she's a global fashion icon at the Christian Dior Spring - Summer 2025 Womenswear Show in Paris.

Global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor stunned everyone once again at the Christian Dior Spring - Summer 2025 Womenswear Show in Paris as she flaunted a striking black ensemble from the Christian Dior Cruise 2025 collection.

Global fashion icon
Sonam flaunted her amazing style, proving she's a global fashion icon. She was the only Indian celebrity at this important and highly anticipated fashion event on the global calendar.

Turned heads in stunning black trench coat
Sonam wore a stunning black trench coat with floral embroidery, paired with a skirt and structured corset, showcasing her fashion expertise.

Sonam looked mesmerising
Her bold combat boots with chain details added an edgy touch to her look. Paired with bold combat boots featuring chain details, Sonam Kapoor’s look exuded a refined and edgy aesthetic like none other! 

Highlighted Dior’s timeless artistry
Her ensemble created a powerful silhouette, highlighting Dior’s timeless artistry and contemporary innovation, making this piece a statement of fashion and individuality.

Long-standing association with Dior
Sonam Kapoor’s presence at the show continues to cement her long-standing association with Dior.

Looks beautiful in this red outfit
Recently, Sonam Kapoor stunned everyone when she dropped photos in a rea backless suit.

Sonam's reaction on attending show
Attending the Christian Dior Spring - Summer 2025 Womenswear Show, Sonam Kapoor said, "Dior has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and elegance, and witnessing their vision come to life is always a privilege."

 

 

Every Dior show feels like a journey
She added, "This collection, with its intricate craftsmanship and unique celebration of heritage, was a true masterpiece. Every Dior show feels like a journey through art and fashion, and today’s event was no exception. I’m deeply honored to wear Dior and represent India on such a prestigious global stage, where the blend of tradition and modernity truly resonates."

An inspiration for fashion lovers
These pictures show that Sonam always impresses us with her style and fashion choices. She is truly an inspiration for all fashion lovers.

