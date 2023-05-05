In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai

On Thursday, Backstreet Boys' concert at the Jio Gardens was attended by a number of Bollywood celebs. The American Boy band was performing in India after 13 years as part of their DNA Tour. From Shraddha Kapoor, and Malaika Arora to Diana Pentya and Genelia Deshmukh, actresses were seen enjoying the musical night in Mumbai to their fullest. Here's a look at the photos of celebs who attended the concert in Mumbai-