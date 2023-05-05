In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai

Here's a look at Bollywood celebs who attended the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai.
On Thursday, Backstreet Boys' concert at the Jio Gardens was attended by a number of Bollywood celebs. The American Boy band was performing in India after 13 years as part of their DNA Tour. From Shraddha Kapoor, and Malaika Arora to Diana Pentya and Genelia Deshmukh, actresses were seen enjoying the musical night in Mumbai to their fullest. Here's a look at the photos of celebs who attended the concert in Mumbai-
1. Diana Penty
Diana Penty was seen wearing a simple black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and styled it with a matching belt and bracelet. The actress was seen posing while flashing a wide smile.
2. Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal was also seen attending the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. She was seen slaying in white shorts, a bralette, and a long shrug. Natasha was also seen carrying a classy sling bag from Parada.
3. Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez was seen stunning in casuals. The actress opted for a brown crop tank top and paired it with blue denim and a white jacket. The actress was seen wearing a black sling bag along with her outfit and a black mask.
4. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted attending the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. The actress looked adorable in a white tank top which she paired with a pair of blue denim and tied a multicolored shirt on her waist to complete her look. She was also seen wearing a red cap and fans loved her look.
5. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora was seen sizzling in a black bodycon short dress which she paired with a black and golden bag and black boots. The actress also posted a video where she could be seen enjoying and having fun at the concert.
6. Genelia Deshmukh, Arpita Khan and Kanchi Kaul
Genelia Deshmukh, Arpita Khan and Kanchi Kaul were spotted together at the Backstreet Boys' concert. The trio was seen vibing hard on the songs of the American Boy Band. Genelia shared a video and captioned it, "Craziness with my most favorite girls, and it Backstreet Boys' so hell yaa."