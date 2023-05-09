In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'

Here's a look at Shehnaaz Gill's sizzling photos in a red ensemble that stunned fans.
Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after she participated in the reality television show, Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Though the actress lost the title, she won a sea of fans. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting her pics and netizens never forget to shower their love on her. Recently, the actress stunned her fans as she posted pictures in red thigh high slit dress and they couldn't stop gushing about her-
1. Shehnaaz Gill looks red hot
Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress impressed the fans with her character Sukoon. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram and dropped her pictures in a red thigh-high slit dress and captioned the post with just a red chili emoji. Fans were stunned by her look.
2. Shehnaaz Gill outfit
Shehnaaz Gill raised the temperature in a red-high slit short, sleeveless dress from one of the favorite brands of Bollywood divas like Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta, and more, House of CB. Kunal Mundhe styled the actress. The dress had a plunging neckline and corseted bust and the actress paired her body-hugging dress with a pair of kitten heels and red gloves.
3. Shehnaaz Gill make up
Shehnaaz Gill completed her look with a bold red lip shade, subtle red eye shadow, and rouged cheekbones. The actress opted for a beaming highlighter and dewy makeup base to glam up. She looked stunning in the center-parted open silky hair.
4. Netizen's reaction to Shehnaaz Gill's look
Shehnaaz Gill's look took the internet by storm and fans couldn't stop gushing about her. One of the comments read, "You are looking so damn gorgeous." another wrote, "You're on fire." Another fan wrote, "Too hot to handle." another commented, "The most explosive bombshell."
5. Shehnaaz Gill work front
Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in the movie 100% helmed by Sajid Khan. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Nora Fatehi and Reteish Deshmukh in the film. Other than this, the actress also revealed that she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's next project and that she has done a good job in it.