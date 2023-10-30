In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

4/5

Talking about the event Sharmila Tagore said, “This is the 27th year of the House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup and I am absolutely happy as the match was thrilling. It was a very interesting match. It’s always great to be here and feel the spirit in the air. The Pataudi Cup is very close to our hearts and it’s great to be back for another year to support all the players.”