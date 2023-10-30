Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3066420
HomePhotos

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Sharmila Tagore graces the House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup final match as chief guest in New Delhi

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 30, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

Recently, The final match of the prestigious House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup, one of the India’s most historic and premier polo event was organised by House of Pataudi in New Delhi and Sharmila Tagore graced the event as a chief guest. Here’s a look at some of the pictures from the event. 

 

1. Sharmila Tagore as Chief Guest

Sharmila Tagore as Chief Guest
1/5

On October 29, Sharmila Tagore was seen gracing the final match of the House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup in New Delhi where she felicitated all the players who participated in the event. 

 



2. Sharmila Tagore outfit

Sharmila Tagore outfit
2/5

Sharmila Tagore looked elegant as she opted for a simple blue saree with floral print and matching blouse. She completed her look with a pair of black heels. 

 



3. Saif Ali Khan's message for players

Saif Ali Khan's message for players
3/5

Though Saif Ali Khan missed the event, he shared a message for the players, “House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup has always been close to my heart, not because it is a symbol of our legacy being carried forward but because it is a celebration of true sportsmanship. The match stems from the spirit of House of Pataudi, a venture that is crucial to the synergy of all our endeavours.” 

 



4. Sharmila Tagore about event

Sharmila Tagore about event
4/5

Talking about the event Sharmila Tagore said, “This is the 27th year of the House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup and I am absolutely happy as the match was thrilling. It was a very interesting match. It’s always great to be here and feel the spirit in the air. The Pataudi Cup is very close to our hearts and it’s great to be back for another year to support all the players.” 

 



5. Sharmila Tagore work front

Sharmila Tagore work front
5/5

On the work front, Sharmila Tagore was recently seen in the movie Gulmohar. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Amol Palekar and Kaveri Seth among others and was directed by Rahul V. Chittella.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh
In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas
In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry
In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release
In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: England, Bangladesh likely to miss the marquee tournament; know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews