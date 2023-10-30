In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Sharmila Tagore graces the House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup final match as chief guest in New Delhi
Recently, The final match of the prestigious House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup, one of the India’s most historic and premier polo event was organised by House of Pataudi in New Delhi and Sharmila Tagore graced the event as a chief guest. Here’s a look at some of the pictures from the event.
1. Sharmila Tagore as Chief Guest
On October 29, Sharmila Tagore was seen gracing the final match of the House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup in New Delhi where she felicitated all the players who participated in the event.
2. Sharmila Tagore outfit
Sharmila Tagore looked elegant as she opted for a simple blue saree with floral print and matching blouse. She completed her look with a pair of black heels.
3. Saif Ali Khan's message for players
Though Saif Ali Khan missed the event, he shared a message for the players, “House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup has always been close to my heart, not because it is a symbol of our legacy being carried forward but because it is a celebration of true sportsmanship. The match stems from the spirit of House of Pataudi, a venture that is crucial to the synergy of all our endeavours.”
4. Sharmila Tagore about event
Talking about the event Sharmila Tagore said, “This is the 27th year of the House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup and I am absolutely happy as the match was thrilling. It was a very interesting match. It’s always great to be here and feel the spirit in the air. The Pataudi Cup is very close to our hearts and it’s great to be back for another year to support all the players.”
5. Sharmila Tagore work front
On the work front, Sharmila Tagore was recently seen in the movie Gulmohar. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Amol Palekar and Kaveri Seth among others and was directed by Rahul V. Chittella.