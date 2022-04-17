In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, other celebrities who attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Politician Baba Siddiqui hosts Iftar Party every year in Mumbai which witnesses a whale of celebrities marking their presence. These celebs look their traditional best and make heads turn while arriving at the bash. Due to the Covid pandemic, the Iftaar party was missed for two years, and this year Baba Siddique hosted the big Iftaar party, and as usual, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan graced the bash among others. Let's take a look at the guests who attended the party. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)