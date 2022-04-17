In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, other celebrities who attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Baba Siddique hosted the popular Iftaar party, and as expected, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan snatched away entire attention from the bash.
Politician Baba Siddiqui hosts Iftar Party every year in Mumbai which witnesses a whale of celebrities marking their presence. These celebs look their traditional best and make heads turn while arriving at the bash. Due to the Covid pandemic, the Iftaar party was missed for two years, and this year Baba Siddique hosted the big Iftaar party, and as usual, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan graced the bash among others. Let's take a look at the guests who attended the party. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Salman Khan
Tiger 3 star Salman Khan always makes it to Baba Siddique's celebration, and even this year, he fulfils the commitment by gracing the bash.
2. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's presence turned out to be the biggest attraction of the party. In a black pathani suit, Shah Rukh owed the evening, and he was echoing Pathaan traits in the bash.
3. Sanjay Dutt
KGF's Adheera aka Sanjay Dutt also graced the party and his presence added more value to the occasion.
4. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
Telly world's hottest couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also graced the bash, and they were complimenting each other.
5. Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan
Antim: The Final Truth actor Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan also graced the Iftaar bash.
6. Hina Khan
Here comes another queen from television. Hina Khan also graced the event with her grace.
7. Esha Gupta
Jannat 2 star Esha Gupta has also graced the grand bash, and she looked like an elegant dame in her saree.
8. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
We end the list with another power couple of telly world as Ankita Lokhande also attended the bash with her husband Vicky Jain.