In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest photoshoot is giving us high hopes for 'Salute'
Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently came together for a soap brand's photoshoot
- DNA Web Team
- Aug 30, 2018, 08:48 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to silver screen this June after a gap of almost two years, is on a roll. After winning hearts with 'Veere Di Wedding', the actress has gone on a film-signing spree with offers flooding her way. Not only has she just been signed for Karan Johar's upcoming magnum opus, 'Takht', but she has also been finalized for Dharma Productions' 'Good News' opposite Akshay Kumar.
As if that's not it, buzz is that she has also been approached to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Salute', a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. No official announcement has been made on this so far but if these reports indeed come true, then Kareena and SRK will be sharing the screen after a gap of 7 long years.
It's rumoured that King Khan and Bebo had a fall out back in 2011 during the shoot of 'Ra.One'. It's said SRK was upset with the actress for deliberately giving more time to Saif Ali Khan's film 'Agent Vinod', which was being shot simultaneously.
However, the stars' recent reunion at a comercial shoot, shows that there is absolutely no animosity between the two. This has also made fans eager to watch them together once again on the big screen.
Here are all the pictures -
1. Sisters who slay together, stay together
Bollywood's most stylish divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor looked stunning in golden gowns.
2. Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore
Shah Rukh Khan left his Instafam surprised when he shared a sneak peek into a 'lovely evening' spent with Kareena, Karishma and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Addressing them as 'elegant ladies', SRK wrote, “What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap!”
3. Someone cast them in a film, already!
SRK looked dapper in his black tuxedo as he striked a pose with the golden divas of Bollywood. This picture is giving us major 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' vibes and we so wanna see them in a film together.
4. Such stunners!
Kareena and Shah Rukh have clearly buried the hatchet. Their camaraderie is too apparent to be missed.
5. The edit that has got everyone talking
Even if they have not yet been finalised for 'Salute', we are sure this picture will give the makers reason enough to cast them opposite each other.