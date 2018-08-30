In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest photoshoot is giving us high hopes for 'Salute'

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently came together for a soap brand's photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to silver screen this June after a gap of almost two years, is on a roll. After winning hearts with 'Veere Di Wedding', the actress has gone on a film-signing spree with offers flooding her way. Not only has she just been signed for Karan Johar's upcoming magnum opus, 'Takht', but she has also been finalized for Dharma Productions' 'Good News' opposite Akshay Kumar.

As if that's not it, buzz is that she has also been approached to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Salute', a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. No official announcement has been made on this so far but if these reports indeed come true, then Kareena and SRK will be sharing the screen after a gap of 7 long years.

It's rumoured that King Khan and Bebo had a fall out back in 2011 during the shoot of 'Ra.One'. It's said SRK was upset with the actress for deliberately giving more time to Saif Ali Khan's film 'Agent Vinod', which was being shot simultaneously.

However, the stars' recent reunion at a comercial shoot, shows that there is absolutely no animosity between the two. This has also made fans eager to watch them together once again on the big screen.

