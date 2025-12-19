In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day

Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends
Hamas Victims Take Binance to Court: The Lawsuit That Could Redefine Global Crypto Liability
India Just Gave You Data Rights. Now We Need a Consent Wallet for a Billion People
Elliptic confirms what regulators feared: Launderers now move across 10 blockchains at a time
Raat Akeli Hai 2 movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns in hauntingly mysterious murder-mystery; Deepti Naval, Chitrangda Singh surprise
Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REACTS to backlash for 'kissing' on-screen daughter Sara Arjun: 'Affection of elderly man...'
Bangladesh violence: Mohammad Yunus issues FIRST statement on alleged lynching of Hindu man in Mymensingh; says 'There is no ...'
SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after she, Raj Kundra are booked for cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'Mischievous attempt to...'
CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Dec 19, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
1.Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan took time out from his busy schedule of shooting King to attend the annual day celebrations and cheer for his son AbRam. He was joined by his wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan.
2.Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan arrived at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School for the annual day celebrations, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo both came to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan.
3.Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai
Joining Amitabh and Abhishek were Aishwarya Rai and her mother Vrinda Rai. This was the couple's first joint appearance after Abhishek called his and Aishwarya's divorce rumours "baseless" and "nonsense."
4.Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar also attended the annual day function of the Dhirubhai Ambani International Schooland was spotted in a semi-formal look. His eigh-year old twins Yash and Roohi are in the same school.
5.Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan cheered for her and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi. She was joined by Karisma Kapoor as both the sisters amped up the starry quotient at the school.