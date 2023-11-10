Search icon
In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

Sara Ali Khan has crashed the internet after she dropped family photos from Dhanteras celebrations.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 10, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Sara Ali Khan shared photos of her family celebrating pre-Diwali festivities. The latest post of Sara has left the netizens in awe, and it certainly does. Let's take a look at the photos. 

1. Sara Ali Khan's perfect festive photo

Sara Ali Khan's perfect festive photo
1/5

This is the perfect photo to capture the festive vibe. In this pic, Sara posed with her actress mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.



2. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan giving siblings goals

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan giving siblings goals
2/5

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the internet's favourite sibling duo. For the occasion, Sara Ali Khan stunned in a three-piece lehenga, whereas Ibrahim wore an ethnic kurta pyjama. 



3. Sara Ali Khan charmed netizens with her festive look

Sara Ali Khan charmed netizens with her festive look
3/5

As soon as Sara dropped the photos, several netizens praised Sara's OOTD, and even called her 'golden beauty'. 



4. Netizens got nostalgic

Netizens got nostalgic
4/5

Netizens got nostalgic with Sara's latest photos. Many internet users called Sara a xerox copy of Amrita, and many other called her Jr Amrita Singh. 



5. Impressive line-up of Sara Ali Khan

Impressive line-up of Sara Ali Khan
5/5

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.



