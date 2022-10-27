In pics: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari attend Aayush Sharma's birthday bash

As Aayush Sharma turned 32, several actors from Bollywood and television joined him and celebrated his birthday.
Actor Aayush Sharma celebrated his 32nd birthday with a lavish, private birthday party. The celebration turned special when stars like Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari graced the bash. Let's take a look at the attendees.
1. Salman Khan
Aayush's brother-in-law Salman Khan graced the celebrations and become the major attraction of the bash. In this photo, Salman is posing with Aayush's brother Raghav Sharma.
2. Shehnaaz Gill
Television sensation Shehnaaz Gill graced the bash with her presence, and she was elated to meet her close friends, and co-stars.
3. Palak Tiwari
Here comes another celebrity who is close to Salman Khan's camp. Palak Tiwari was among the early arrival at the bash. Reportedly, Palak will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
4. Siddharth Nigam
Television actor Siddharth Nigam was smiling while posing with the birthday boy.
5. Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat
Last we have two Fukrey boys Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat posing with the gang. The two Punjabi boys were having a blast. Even Gill was seen enjoying the vibes of the bash.