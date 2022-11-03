In pics: Rekha ji poses with Mili star Janhvi Kapoor, looks stunning in Kanjivaram silk saree

Bollywood celebs including Rekha ji, Boney Kapoor, and others arrived at Janhvi Kapoor's film screening event.
Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha Ji stunned everyone when she appeared in a beautiful silk saree at Janvi Kapoor's film Mili's screening. She stole the show with her grace and beauty and her photos are now going viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Rekha ji
Rekha Ji never fails to impress us with the way she carries herself in her saree.
2. Rekha Ji-Janhvi Kapoor
Rekha was seen posing with Mili star Janhvi Kapoor at her film's screening event.
3. Such an adorable photo!
This photo is enough to melt hearts as Rekha Ji can be seen giving a side hug to Mili star Janhvi Kapoor.
4. Age is just a number!
Rekha Ji is a perfect example of 'age is just a number'. She can still tun heads with her style, these pictures are the proof.
5. Stunning
Rekha ji is one of the most popular and celebrated actresses in India. Her fans still want to see her on big screens.
6. Mili star Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a beautiful traditional suit for her film's screening event.