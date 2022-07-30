In pics: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn show-stoppers for Manish Malhotra Mijwan Fashion Show

6/6

Known as DeepVeer the power couple marked their runway debut for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion show in their stunning attires.Apart from that, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe.

As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film `Cirkus` with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

He also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is set to release on January 25, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)