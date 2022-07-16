In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event

Friday turned out to be one of the biggest nights, as biggies from the film industry arrived in style.
On Friday several celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Palak Tiwari and others graced the style night awards. The event turned out to be a grand celebration of art and attitude, and the celebs certainly added more panache to the event. Let's take a look at some of the best-looking celebs.
1. Ranbir Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur
We start our list that will give you an instant throwback to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were looking too good to be in one frame.
2. Rashmika Mandanna
Here we are with the nation's crush, Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa star also graced the event, and her dreamy eyes will leave you stunned.
3. Sidharth Malhotra
Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra is the perfect mixture of being gabru and dapper. His eyewear fits beautifully with his outfit.
4. Kriti Sanon
Mimi star Kriti Sanon is an enchantress, and she has proved it again by gracing this event.
5. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
We end our list with telly town hot couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The duo added more charm to the event with their presence.