In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event

Friday turned out to be one of the biggest nights, as biggies from the film industry arrived in style.

  • Jul 16, 2022, 08:17 AM IST

On Friday several celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Palak Tiwari and others graced the style night awards. The event turned out to be a grand celebration of art and attitude, and the celebs certainly added more panache to the event. Let's take a look at some of the best-looking celebs.  

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur
1/5

We start our list that will give you an instant throwback to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were looking too good to be in one frame. 

2. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna
2/5

Here we are with the nation's crush, Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa star also graced the event, and her dreamy eyes will leave you stunned. 

3. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra
3/5

Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra is the perfect mixture of being gabru and dapper. His eyewear fits beautifully with his outfit. 

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
4/5

Mimi star Kriti Sanon is an enchantress, and she has proved it again by gracing this event. 

5. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
5/5

We end our list with telly town hot couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The duo added more charm to the event with their presence. 

