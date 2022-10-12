In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar

6/6

While speaking to DNA, Rakul Preet Singh opened up about working with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress stated, "It was amazing working with Ayushmann. He is so talented and brings this amazing energy on sets, extremely professional and mastikhor at the same time."

Singh bragged about the fact that she enjoyed working with a Punjabi co-star. "Since we both are Punjabis, toh we were craking theth Punjabi jokes. From discussing parathas to savouring some delicious kulchas, It was a gala time. However, I couldn't eat more than him, but it was great to have such a co-star."