In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar

Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her 32nd birthday in London with her friends. Let's check out some moments from the bash.
The charming, firebrand Rakul Preet Singh turned 32 on October 10. She was blessed to celebrate her special day in the presence of her co-stars, and friends. Thank God star was captured savouring delicious cake and having a gala time with her gang. Let's check out some moments from her birthday bash in London. (All images source: Instagram)
1. Rakul Preet Singh with her gang
Here's the birthday girl Rakul Preet Singh, posing with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Dino Morea and her beau Jackky Bhagnani.
2. Rakul Preet Singh and two lovely ladies
Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar looked like Charles Angels, and they had this picture-perfect moment.
3. Jackky Bhagnani's special wish for Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul's beau, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani took his feeling for love on his Instagram. He posted this image with the caption, "Happy birthday my (heart emoji) I can’t even begin to tell you that how proud I am of you for being the BEST daughter sister friend and partner in this world ! You inspire me everyday and teach me how one should keep dreaming and the universe will make sure you fulfil all of them...wishing you loads of laughter happiness and many good scripts too... and the rest will tell you in person."
4. Rakul Preet Singh's co-star having a blast
The Ladykiller co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were having a blast at Rakul's birthday bash.
5. Upcoming projects of Rakul Preet Singh
With Attack, Runway 34, and Cuttputli, Rakul Preet Singh had a busy 2022. She will next be seen in Doctor G and Thank God.
6. Rakul Preet Singh on Ayushmann Khurrana
While speaking to DNA, Rakul Preet Singh opened up about working with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress stated, "It was amazing working with Ayushmann. He is so talented and brings this amazing energy on sets, extremely professional and mastikhor at the same time."
Singh bragged about the fact that she enjoyed working with a Punjabi co-star. "Since we both are Punjabis, toh we were craking theth Punjabi jokes. From discussing parathas to savouring some delicious kulchas, It was a gala time. However, I couldn't eat more than him, but it was great to have such a co-star."