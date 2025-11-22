FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate

Here are the photos of the iconic Raj Kapoor's Deonar Cottage, better known as RK Cottage. It was featured in the recent Netflix special Dining With The Kapoors.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 22, 2025, 05:45 PM IST

1.Deonar Cottage was Raj Kapoor’s sanctum sanctorum

Deonar Cottage was Raj Kapoor’s sanctum sanctorum
1

Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow Deonar Cottage was an expansive property of around 4265.50 square metre. Also known as RK Cottage, it was located on Deonar Farm Road in Chembur. In her book The Kapoors: The First Family of Indian Cinema, Madhu Jain called it Raj Kapoor's "sanctum sanctorum" and added, "The real Raj Kapoor dwelled here. It was a temple to his inner life. Modest and cosy, the cottage housed what was dearest to him."

2.RK Cottage is a testament to the Kapoor hospitality

RK Cottage is a testament to the Kapoor hospitality
2

It was in the Deonar Cottage aka the RK Cottage where several family weddings took place and elaborate lunches were hosted, showcasing the legendary Kapoor hospitality. It was built even before the RK Studio, and had a room at the back which was known as Nargis' room. Raj Kapoor and Nargis were one of the most loved on-screen couples and gave several blockbusters together such as Barsaat, Aag, Awaara, Shree 420, and more.

3.Godrej bought RK Cottage in 2023

Godrej bought RK Cottage in 2023
3

In February 2023, the Kapoor family sold RK Cottage to Godrej Properties for Rs 100 crore. The conglomerate had previously acquired the adjacent property of the iconic RK Studios in 2019 for an estimated cost of Rs 180-200 crore. Today, the cottage stands reborn as Godrej RKS, a premium residential property including luxuru apartments with 3 and 4BHK houses priced between Rs 8-15 crore.

4.Dining With The Kapoors OTT platform and cast

Dining With The Kapoors OTT platform and cast
4

Dining With The Kapoors dropped on Netflix on November 21, 2025. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Reema Jain, Bharat Sahni, and Neila Kapoor, among other members of the Kapoor clan. 

    5.How Dining With The Kapoors celebrates the Kapoor legacy

    How Dining With The Kapoors celebrates the Kapoor legacy
    5

    As per the Netflix website, "Dining With The Kapoors is a rare invitation to pull up a chair at the Kapoor family table. A family overflowing with superstars, stories, and an infectious love for food, films and life itself.  Shot in a documentary, fly-on-the-wall style, it offers an unfiltered glimpse into their world: the laughter, the affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds passed on from generations that have defined Bollywood’s first film family."

