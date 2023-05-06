In pics: Radhika Madan’s 28th birthday was all about pool party in red bikini with her ‘soulmates’

Radhika Madan who is popularly known for her work in the films like Angrezi Medium, Shiddat, Kuttey etc, recently celebrated her 28th birthday with her friends in Goa. the actress was seen enjoying a pool party, sizzled in a bikini and enjoying delicious food on her birthday. the actress shared the pics of her celebrations with her fans on social media. Here's a look at Radhika's 28th birthday celebration-