In pics: Radhika Madan’s 28th birthday was all about pool party in red bikini with her ‘soulmates’

Here's a look at Radhika Madan's 28th birthday celebration with friends in Goa.
Radhika Madan who is popularly known for her work in the films like Angrezi Medium, Shiddat, Kuttey etc, recently celebrated her 28th birthday with her friends in Goa. the actress was seen enjoying a pool party, sizzled in a bikini and enjoying delicious food on her birthday. the actress shared the pics of her celebrations with her fans on social media. Here's a look at Radhika's 28th birthday celebration-
1. Radhika Madan 28th Birthday
Radhika Madan shared pics from her birthday celebrations with her friends on Instagram. The actress celebrated her birthday in Goa's Baale Resort and captioned the post as "Brought in my birthday with my soulmates. Thank you Baale Resort for such a warm stay. Loved the property and the hospitality of your staff, see you guys again soon."
2. Radhika Madan with her 'soulmates'
Radhika Madan was seen enjoying her 28th birthday with her friends who she called her 'soulmates'. The actress was seen posing with her friends while enjoying the pool party. The photo shows her enjoying delicious food in the pool.
3. Radhika Madan looks adorable
Radhika Madan shared a picture from her birthday celebrations in Goa wherein she could be seen chilling with a drink in hand and flashing her million dollar smile. The actress was seen doing a green shorts and a blue tank top.
4. Radhika Madan sizzles in red bikini
Radhika Madan shared a sizzling picture of her posing in a red bikini in a pool and fans couldn't stop gushing about it. One of the comments read, "hotness queen." another wrote, "awesome pic." Another fan commented, "damn hot."
5. Radhika Madan birthday cake
In the last pic, Radhika Madan shared a pic of her delicious birthday cake which had small watermelons and blueberries topped on it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika Madan was last seen in the movie Kuttey. The actress will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake starring Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Goyal.