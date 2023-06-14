In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Here's a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's 'magical' family trip to Liverpool with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and her mothers.
Priyanka Chopra who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Heads of State with John Cena, took some time off her work to spend quality time with her daughter and her family. The actress shared a glimpse of the family trip to Liverpool on Instagram and fans can't keep calm seeing adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie. Here's a look at the pictures-
1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra was seen pouting and carrying Malti Marie with her while her beau Nick Jonas was seen carrying the luggage. The actress was seen wearing an oversized black and white printed co-ord set whereas Nick Jonas was seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers. The actress dropped pics on Instagram and captioned the post, "Magic #family"
2. Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie enjoys with their friends
Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture chilling with her friend Tamanna Dutt and her daughter Malti enjoying with Tamanna's son. Malti was seen enjoying the scenic view from the train.
3. Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie
In the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra, she was also seen holding her daughter close to her in her arms as she gave her a glimpse of the view from the train they were traveling in. The actress also shared a picture of her daughter playing with a purse and wearing a beautiful pink dress.
4. Malti Marie enjoying in water
Priyanka Chopra dropped a super cute picture of Malti Marie enjoying her summertime in a small pool with a fountain. Netizens were awestruck by the pics. One of the comments read, "Little PC is growing too fast." Another user wrote, "love the family time post."
5. Malti Marie with father and grandfather
Priyanka Chopra also dropped an adorable photo wherein Malti can be seen walking baby steps holding her father Nick Jonas and grandfather's hand as they head out for a fun vacation. On the other hand, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas were seen striking a fun pose showing their excitement for the trip.