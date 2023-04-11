Search icon
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter

Citadel star Priyanka Chopra shared a series of adorable photos featuring her daughter Malti on Easter.

  Apr 11, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Hollywood and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, on Monday, shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie's first Easter. Taking to Instagram, the global icon treated fans with a series of pictures from mirror selfiee to twinning outfits.

Take a look:

1. Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti

Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti
1/6

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dropped a series of photos featuring Malti on social media. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, "Happy Easter."

2. Family photo

Family photo
2/6

Nick Jonas dropped an adorable family photo in which he and Priyanka can be seen looking at their daughter Malti who is busy playing.

3. mother-daughter duo

mother-daughter duo
3/6

In one of the first pictures, Priyanka and Malti can be seen posing for the selfie.

4. Mirror selfie

Mirror selfie
4/6

In the mirror selfie, mother-daughter are seen twinning in a green printed night suit. Priyanka can be seen planting a kiss on Malti's cheeks.

5. Love for chocolates

Love for chocolates
5/6

In another photo, Malti can be seen relishing some yummy chocolates. She captioned the post," Easter Sunday."

6. Happy kid

Happy kid
6/6

Recently, during her Mumbai visit, Priyanka with her daughter visited Siddhivinayak to seek blessings and also shared pictures on social media. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings."  (With inputs form ANI)

