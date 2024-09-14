In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Priyanka Chopra shared photos and videos from their trip on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, have paused their busy lives for a vacation in France. They shared photos and videos from their trip on Instagram, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is with them.
In the photos Priyanka Chopra shared, she was seen sunbathing on a yacht with Nick Jonas.
She also gave a peek into their beach time, the hotel they stayed at, and their activities. Their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, appeared in several videos and photos.
In one clip, she sat on Priyanka's lap, playing with her hair, while in another, she watched the blue waters from the yacht's deck.
In another picture, Malti was seen posing with her father, looking away from the camera. Priyanka also shared a photo of herself in a white off-shoulder dress and a hat, posing outdoors.
Dropping the photos, Priyanka wrote, "One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!"