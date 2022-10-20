In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'

5/6

In a recent interview, the actress talked about the lowest phase of her career when she had no work for one long year. Talking to Hindustan Times, Pooja said, "My highest point was when I had six hit films in a row, and that’s been amazing. The lowest point would be the start of my career. It’s not been like one film took off and there was no looking back. It was like one film didn’t do well, then there was a year where I didn’t have work, then I wasn’t getting the kind of films I wanted to do."