In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'

Popular actress Pooja Hegde is one of the hottest celebs in the country. She never fails to impress us with her glamorous looks, her recent viral photos are the proof.
1. Glamorous
Pooja Hegde turns heads in this glamorous silver glittery dress. Needless to say, the actress is looking sizzling hot in these photos.
2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star
Pooja Hegde is all set to Bollywood after three years with her two major upcoming films slated to release later this year in December. The first one is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.
3. To appear in Cirkus
The actress will also be seen in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. Earlier, she was seen in Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4.
4. Came in support of Bollywood industry
While speaking about the Hindi film industry, Pooja Hegde told IndiaToday.in, "We need to watch everything right now and support the industry".
5. Lowest phase of her life
In a recent interview, the actress talked about the lowest phase of her career when she had no work for one long year. Talking to Hindustan Times, Pooja said, "My highest point was when I had six hit films in a row, and that’s been amazing. The lowest point would be the start of my career. It’s not been like one film took off and there was no looking back. It was like one film didn’t do well, then there was a year where I didn’t have work, then I wasn’t getting the kind of films I wanted to do."
6. Radhe Shyam
Pooja added, "When I got that, then those didn’t work, and then one film finally worked for me in Telugu. Since then, it’s been amazing", said the actress who has recently been seen in three big-budget films Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay, and Acharya with the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.