In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai

On Saturday, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra fulfilled her promise as she for seen cleaning Mumbai's beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan. Last week, the actress announced that she will be cleaning up the beaches in order to 'protect our own home planet'.

Take a look at her viral photos: