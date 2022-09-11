Search icon
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai

On Saturday, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra fulfilled her promise as she for seen cleaning Mumbai's beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan. Last week, the actress announced that she will be cleaning up the beaches in order to 'protect our own home planet'.

  DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 10, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

Take a look at her viral photos:

1. Responsible citizen

Responsible citizen
1/6

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared that she will take the responsibility of cleaning up the beaches. 

2. Wished fans 'Happy Ganeshotsav'

Wished fans 'Happy Ganeshotsav'
2/6

Parineeti Chopra shared a video and said, "I wish you all a very very happy Ganeshotsav and hope that Ganpati Bappa bestows us with wisdom and prosperity. As we celebrate this beautiful auspicious festival, we tend to forget what happens after the festivities are over."

 

3. Talked about pollution

Talked about pollution
3/6

Parineeti added, "Every year during Ganpati Visarjan, we leave behind immense litter on our beaches that unfortunately ends up in the water. This not only pollutes the sea but also causes a lot of damage that can cause mass deaths of our marine animals. As we celebrate this festival with full vigour we must also take the responsibility to clean up with the same energy and protect both our marine life as well as our own home planet."

4. Morning done right

Morning done right
4/6

After cleaning the beach, Parineeti shared a clip and wrote, "Morning done right! My two loves - beaches and cleaning!"

5. bond with sisterPriyanka Chopra

bond with sisterPriyanka Chopra
5/6

Earlier, in an interview, Parineeti shared the best piece of advice she has received in her career till date and it came from none other than her cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra. While talking to Puja Talwar, Parineeti said, "The best advice that I got, was actually from my sister. She always says that you have the privilege of people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations from you, you would have been really depressed. So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that’s an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something."

 

 

6. Upcoming projects

Upcoming projects
6/6

Parineeti's upcoming films include the crime drama 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. She will also star in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in leading roles. 

