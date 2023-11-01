In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha and their adorable photos from the celebration won the internet.
Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, and the lovable photos of the duo left the netizens in awe. (Image source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram)
1. The lovable duo: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
Here's Parineeti and Raghav posing adorbly and melting the hearts of netizens with their love.
2. Raghav Chadha: The perfect husband
In this photo, Raghav Chadha is seen applying mehendi to Parineeti. Raghav is setting perfect husband goals.
3. Parineeti Chopra performing Karwa Chauth puja
In this photo, Parineeti is seen performing puja and looking at her husband Raghav Chadha through chhani.
4. Raghav Chadha helping Parineeti Chopra to break her fast
After Parineeti performed puja, Raghav offered water to Parineeti and helped her in breaking the fast.
5. Parineeti Chopra's message to Raghav Chadha on Karwa Chauth
Parineeti shared these photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy first Karwa Chauth my love."
Here's the post
6. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate wedding ceremony
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family members and friends at Udaipur's Leela Palace on Sunday, September 24.