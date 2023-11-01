Search icon
In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha and their adorable photos from the celebration won the internet.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 01, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, and the lovable photos of the duo left the netizens in awe. (Image source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram)

1. The lovable duo: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha

The lovable duo: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
1/6

Here's Parineeti and Raghav posing adorbly and melting the hearts of netizens with their love. 

2. Raghav Chadha: The perfect husband

Raghav Chadha: The perfect husband
2/6

In this photo, Raghav Chadha is seen applying mehendi to Parineeti. Raghav is setting perfect husband goals. 

3. Parineeti Chopra performing Karwa Chauth puja

Parineeti Chopra performing Karwa Chauth puja
3/6

In this photo, Parineeti is seen performing puja and looking at her husband Raghav Chadha through chhani.  

4. Raghav Chadha helping Parineeti Chopra to break her fast

Raghav Chadha helping Parineeti Chopra to break her fast
4/6

After Parineeti performed puja, Raghav offered water to Parineeti and helped her in breaking the fast. 

5. Parineeti Chopra's message to Raghav Chadha on Karwa Chauth

Parineeti Chopra's message to Raghav Chadha on Karwa Chauth
5/6

Parineeti shared these photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy first Karwa Chauth my love." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

6. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate wedding ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate wedding ceremony
6/6

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family members and friends at Udaipur's Leela Palace on Sunday, September 24. ​

