In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha and their adorable photos from the celebration won the internet.

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, and the lovable photos of the duo left the netizens in awe. (Image source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram)

1. The lovable duo: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha

1/6 Here's Parineeti and Raghav posing adorbly and melting the hearts of netizens with their love.

2. Raghav Chadha: The perfect husband

2/6 In this photo, Raghav Chadha is seen applying mehendi to Parineeti. Raghav is setting perfect husband goals.

3. Parineeti Chopra performing Karwa Chauth puja

3/6 In this photo, Parineeti is seen performing puja and looking at her husband Raghav Chadha through chhani.

4. Raghav Chadha helping Parineeti Chopra to break her fast

4/6 After Parineeti performed puja, Raghav offered water to Parineeti and helped her in breaking the fast.

5. Parineeti Chopra's message to Raghav Chadha on Karwa Chauth

6. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate wedding ceremony