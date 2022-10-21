Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2994776
HomePhotos

In pics: Nysa Devgun, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, look charming in black

Nysa Devgun, Mahikaa Rampal and their troupe of friends took London down by partying hard. Check out the photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 21, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

When it comes to enjoying life, Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgun and her gang know how to celebrate and turn it into a memory. Nysa's gang even include Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and their common friend Orhan Awatramani. The trio was captured partying hard in London, and the photos from the bash are going viral. Let's take a look at it. 

1. Nysa Devgun- Mahikaa Rampal know how to slay

Nysa Devgun- Mahikaa Rampal know how to slay
1/5

Here's the first glimpse of the happening bash where Nysa and Mahikaa are posing with their gang. The girls know how to stand out even in a crowd, and we can't get enough from the picture. 

2. Orhan Awatramani- The lucky guy

Orhan Awatramani- The lucky guy
2/5

Nysa, Mahikaa, and others came together for Orhan Awatramani. From Janhvi Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Orhan is close to almost every new-age Bollywood celebrity. 

3. Nysa Devgun and Mahikaa Rampal- The party animal

Nysa Devgun and Mahikaa Rampal- The party animal
3/5

By looking at these photos, it is pretty evident that Nysa, Mahikaa and their gang are party animals. 

4. The reunion of friends

The reunion of friends
4/5

Reportedly these photos are from Orhan's birthday, and the gang even called it as the 'much-required reunion.'

5. Nysa Devgun and Mahikaa Rampal's popularity among netizens

Nysa Devgun and Mahikaa Rampal's popularity among netizens
5/5

Although Nysa and Mahikaa didn't make their debut in Bollywood, they are closely followed by media and netizens. Their photos instantly goes viral on the internet. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...
In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere
Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves
First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews