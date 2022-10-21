In pics: Nysa Devgun, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, look charming in black

Nysa Devgun, Mahikaa Rampal and their troupe of friends took London down by partying hard. Check out the photos.
When it comes to enjoying life, Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgun and her gang know how to celebrate and turn it into a memory. Nysa's gang even include Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and their common friend Orhan Awatramani. The trio was captured partying hard in London, and the photos from the bash are going viral. Let's take a look at it.
1. Nysa Devgun- Mahikaa Rampal know how to slay
Here's the first glimpse of the happening bash where Nysa and Mahikaa are posing with their gang. The girls know how to stand out even in a crowd, and we can't get enough from the picture.
2. Orhan Awatramani- The lucky guy
Nysa, Mahikaa, and others came together for Orhan Awatramani. From Janhvi Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Orhan is close to almost every new-age Bollywood celebrity.
3. Nysa Devgun and Mahikaa Rampal- The party animal
By looking at these photos, it is pretty evident that Nysa, Mahikaa and their gang are party animals.
4. The reunion of friends
Reportedly these photos are from Orhan's birthday, and the gang even called it as the 'much-required reunion.'
5. Nysa Devgun and Mahikaa Rampal's popularity among netizens
Although Nysa and Mahikaa didn't make their debut in Bollywood, they are closely followed by media and netizens. Their photos instantly goes viral on the internet.