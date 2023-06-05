In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nysa Devgan enjoyed Beyonce's London concert with her friends Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and others. Here are the viral photos.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan attended Beyonce's concert as part of the American singer's ongoing Renaissance World Tour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, June 4. She was accompanied by her friends including BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who shared the pictures on his Instagram Stories.