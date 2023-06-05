Search icon
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nysa Devgan enjoyed Beyonce's London concert with her friends Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and others. Here are the viral photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 05, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan attended Beyonce's concert as part of the American singer's ongoing Renaissance World Tour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, June 4. She was accompanied by her friends including BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who shared the pictures on his Instagram Stories.

1. Nysa Devgan with her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan

Nysa Devgan with her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan
1/5

Nysa Devgan is seen here with her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, who co-owns the event management company MVM Entertainment with his friends Mohit and Manak.

2. Nysa Devgan with Kanika Kapoor

Nysa Devgan with Kanika Kapoor
2/5

Nysa Devgan is seated with the singer Kanika Kapoor, who has sung famous songs such as Kamlee, Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Da Da Dasse, and Lovely among others.

3. Nysa Devgan with her friends

Nysa Devgan with her friends
3/5

Nysa Devgan is seen here posing with her friends including the social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who is spotted partying with several Bollywood kids around the world.

4. Priyanka Chopra attended the same concert

Priyanka Chopra attended the same concert
4/5

On her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared photos from the same concert in London with her mother Madhu Chopra, actress Salma Hayek, rapper Jay-Z, and a couple of other friends.

5. Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour
5/5

Beyonce began her Renaissance World Tour on May 10 in Stockholm and will hold concerts in cities in Europe, Canada, and the USA till September 27 with a total of 57 shows.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Google may soon bring this Apple iPhone feature to Android phones
