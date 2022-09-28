In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash

From Neetu Kapoor to Karan Johar, here are the celebrities who attended Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party at his residence in Bandra last night.
Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, is celebrating his 40th birthday on Wednesday, September 28. The Brahmastra star and his wife Alia Bhatt hosted a birthday bash at their home in Bandra last night which was attended by many popular celebrities from Bollywood. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Neetu Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor arrived for his son's birthday party and posed happily for the cameras.
2. Karan Johar
Ranbir's close friend Karan Johar, who has directed the actor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, looked uber cool in a black sweatshirt.
3. Ayan Mukerji
The man of the moment Ayan Mukerji, the director of Ranbir and Alia starrer blockbuster Brahmastra, was the obvious guest.
4. Shaheen Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, who is a writer by profession, was also captured by the paparazzi.
5. Aditya Roy Kapoor
How could Avi miss Bunny's birthday bash? Ranbir's co-star from Ayan's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was also one of the attendees.
6. Luv Ranjan with wife Alisha Vaid
Luv Ranjan, who has directed Ranbir in his upcoming film with Shraddha Kapoor, arrived with his wife Alisha Vaid.