Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash

From Neetu Kapoor to Karan Johar, here are the celebrities who attended Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party at his residence in Bandra last night.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 28, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, is celebrating his 40th birthday on Wednesday, September 28. The Brahmastra star and his wife Alia Bhatt hosted a birthday bash at their home in Bandra last night which was attended by many popular celebrities from Bollywood. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor
1/6

Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor arrived for his son's birthday party and posed happily for the cameras.

2. Karan Johar

Karan Johar
2/6

Ranbir's close friend Karan Johar, who has directed the actor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, looked uber cool in a black sweatshirt.

3. Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji
3/6

The man of the moment Ayan Mukerji, the director of Ranbir and Alia starrer blockbuster Brahmastra, was the obvious guest.

4. Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt
4/6

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, who is a writer by profession, was also captured by the paparazzi.

5. Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor
5/6

How could Avi miss Bunny's birthday bash? Ranbir's co-star from Ayan's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was also one of the attendees.

6. Luv Ranjan with wife Alisha Vaid

Luv Ranjan with wife Alisha Vaid
6/6

Luv Ranjan, who has directed Ranbir in his upcoming film with Shraddha Kapoor, arrived with his wife Alisha Vaid.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.