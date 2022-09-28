In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash

From Neetu Kapoor to Karan Johar, here are the celebrities who attended Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party at his residence in Bandra last night.

Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, is celebrating his 40th birthday on Wednesday, September 28. The Brahmastra star and his wife Alia Bhatt hosted a birthday bash at their home in Bandra last night which was attended by many popular celebrities from Bollywood. (All images: Viral Bhayani)