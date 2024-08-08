In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Here's a look at Neeti Mohan's live performance at Paris Olympics 2024.
Neeti Mohan performed live at the Paris Olympics 2024 at India House. The singer's 'memorable' performance went houseful. Sharing the moment with her fans, Neeti Mohan took to her Instagram and shared photos of her singing to Tu Hai Toh Dil Dhadakta Hai, a song from Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Here's a look at her performance.
1. Neeti Mohan at Paris Olympics
Neeti Mohan performed a sold-out show at the Paris Olympics 2024. The singer took to the stage on August 8 at the India House, a platform that aims to support Indian athletes and act as a ‘home away from home’ for them.
2. Neeti Mohan Instagram post
Sharing the pictures from her stunning performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, the actress wrote, "What an honor to have performed at The @indianolympichouse Paris. An unforgettable evening, a full house, the energy, the singing, dancing, and making a mini India away from home #Gratitude."
3. Neeti Mohan outfit
Neeti Mohan opted for a blue lehenga with Western influence for her performance. Instead of a dupatta, the singer opted for a jacket over her lehenga and chose the colour blue 'representing Indian'.
4. Neeti Mohan on performance at Paris Olympics
Talking about her performance at Paris Olympics 2024, Neeti Mohan told Hindustan Times, "I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower wearing a saree and I am thrilled that I have been able to tick it off my list. I used to imagine myself wearing a saree, you know. I want to take my India with me and I have done that today.”
5. Fans shower love on Neeti Mohan
One of the comments read, "What a moment to have Proud fam!" Another user commented, "So lucky to see you live… such a down-to-earth artist." Another comment read, "Such a memorable moment."
6. Neeti Mohan songs
Neeti Mohan made her Bollywood debut with the Vishal–Shekhar-composed Student of the Year, where she performed the soft-ballad 'Ishq Wala Love'. She is best known for her popular tracks, 'Jiya Re', 'Saadi Galli Aaja' and 'Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari' among others.