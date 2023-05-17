In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

Here's a look at sizzling photos of Mouni Roy in a bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation.
Mouni Roy is a popular actress best known for her work in television shows like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev etc, and in movies like Gold, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, and more. The actress has made her place in the entertainment industry through her performances and enjoys a huge fan following. Mouni is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her whereabouts and pictures with her fans. Recently, the actress took social media by storm when she posted her sizzling pics from her Italy vacation. Here's a look at the actress' pics-
1. Mouni Roy enjoys scenic beauty in Italy
Mouni Roy recently dropped some jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram from her Italy Vacation. In the pictures, the actress could be seen enjoying the scenic view of the location. She captioned the post, "And the very air tastes like vino."
2. Mouni Roy looks glamorous
Mouni Roy was seen wearing a white bralette with a halter neck and plunging neckline along with a multicolored satin sarong in the pics. The actress gave perfect vacation vibes as she posed chilling in Italy. The actress completed her look by leaving her beautiful hair open.
3. Mouni Roy shares sizzling pics
Mouni Roy also shared a pic in blue and green swimwear and stunned the fans with her sizzling looks. The actress was seen posing in her hotel in Italy and captioned the post "Capri".
4. Mouni Roy flaunts her curves
Mouni Roy raised the temperature as she shared her sizzling photos from her Italy vacation. Fans couldn't stop gushing about the actress' hotness. One of the comments read, "hottest woman in the world." Another fan commented, "sexy barbie." another commented, "she is super hot."
5. Mouni Roy Italy vacation
Mouni Roy also shared pictures of the scenic view in Italy. The actress was also seen enjoying pizza along with the beautiful view in the country.