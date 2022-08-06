Search icon
In pics: Malaika Arora turns heads, raised temperature on Internet with her sexy photos

Malaika Arora can turn heads with her fashion and glamour. She often shares her sexy pictures on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 06, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Without a doubt, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is a true fashion icon. She still turns heads with her fashion and glamour. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her sexy photos in beautiful dresses. (All images: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Take a look: 

1. Malaika Arora in pink outfit

Malaika Arora in pink outfit
1/6

Malaika Arora looks absolutely amazing in the pink co-ord set. She looks no less than a doll.

2. Glamourous

Glamourous
2/6

Malaika Arora is one of the glamorous Bollywood actresses, she is a motivation for the youth. 

3. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
3/6

Malaika Arora, who is in relationship with Arjun Kapoor, never fails to express her love for the actor. 

4. Life after divorce

Life after divorce
4/6

In an interview, Malaika spoke about life after divorce and how dating a younger woman is often considered a 'sacrilege' in Indian society. The couple is often trolled for the age difference between them as Malaika turned 48 last year and Arjun turned 36 in 2021.

 

5. Malaika Arora speaks her mind

Malaika Arora speaks her mind
5/6

Speaking to Hello magazine, the actress-model said, "It’s very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There’s a misogynist approach to female relationships. It’s often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man." The actress even added that she is a reflection of her mother.

6. Strong woman

Strong woman
6/6

Talking to the fashion magazine in the same interview, Malaika said, "I am a strong woman and a work in progress. I work on myself to ensure that I'm stronger, fitter, and happier every day. I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent."

