In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress

Take a look at Malaika Arora's sexy photos on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has ignited the internet with her gorgeous photographs after re-creating Aap Jaisa Koi, the original song by Zeenat Aman from the 1980 film Qurbani.
1. Malaika Arora's outfit
Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a stunning see-through dress in these photos.
2. Malaika Arora's hair
Malaika Arora styled her hair in beachy waves which looks amazing with her look.
3. Malaika Arora's makeup
Malaika Arora opted for a flawless makeup look. She went for golden eye shadow, nude lip and blush.
4. Malaika Arora's accessories
Malaika Arora paired her outfit with a pair of earrings, rings and a few more stunning pieces.
5. Malaika Arora's post
Sharing the post, Malaika Arora wrote, "#AnActionHero the QWEEN = on the dance floor!"