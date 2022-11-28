In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress

Take a look at Malaika Arora's sexy photos on Instagram.

Malaika Arora has ignited the internet with her gorgeous photographs after re-creating Aap Jaisa Koi, the original song by Zeenat Aman from the 1980 film Qurbani.

1. Malaika Arora's outfit

1/5 Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a stunning see-through dress in these photos.

2. Malaika Arora's hair

2/5 Malaika Arora styled her hair in beachy waves which looks amazing with her look.

3. Malaika Arora's makeup

3/5 Malaika Arora opted for a flawless makeup look. She went for golden eye shadow, nude lip and blush.

4. Malaika Arora's accessories

4/5 Malaika Arora paired her outfit with a pair of earrings, rings and a few more stunning pieces.

5. Malaika Arora's post