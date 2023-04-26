In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits

Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan never fails to impress us with their looks.
Bollywood and TV actresses often motivate us to stay fit and fashionable. They shared their photos and videos on social media and stun their fans with their style statements. Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma and other celebs often raise the temperature in glamorous outfits.
Let's take a look at their latest outfits:
1. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora looks so gorgeous in this pink outfit, she knows how to turn heads with her beauty and style.
2. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi looks mesmerising in this green thigh-high slit gown, she is one of the best dancers in the country.
3. Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma looks adorable in this white mini skirt and backless top, she raised the temperature when she dropped her photos in this outfit.
4. Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan looks stunning in this black dress, she is one of the most popular star kids who has a huge fan following.
5. Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor burned the internet when she shared her sexy photos in this bold black gown.