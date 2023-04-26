Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits

Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan never fails to impress us with their looks.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 26, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Bollywood and TV actresses often motivate us to stay fit and fashionable. They shared their photos and videos on social media and stun their fans with their style statements. Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma and other celebs often raise the temperature in glamorous outfits.

Let's take a look at their latest outfits:

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
1/5

Malaika Arora looks so gorgeous in this pink outfit, she knows how to turn heads with her beauty and style. 

2. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
2/5

Nora Fatehi looks mesmerising in this green thigh-high slit gown, she is one of the best dancers in the country. 

3. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma
3/5

Nia Sharma looks adorable in this white mini skirt and backless top, she raised the temperature when she dropped her photos in this outfit.

4. Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan
4/5

Nysa Devgan looks stunning in this black dress, she is one of the most popular star kids who has a huge fan following.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
5/5

Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor burned the internet when she shared her sexy photos in this bold black gown.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nysa Devgan stuns in red lehenga in new photoshoot, netizens call her 'clone of mom Kajol'; see pics
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Man threatens Yogi Adityanath with girlfriend's father's phone, baffling reason revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.