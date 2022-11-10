Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter Ariana Mukherji is her mom's replica, stunning photos are a proof

Ariana Mukherji, the teenage daughter of Mahima Chaudhry, impresses everyone with her look wherever she goes.
Ariana Mukherji, the teenage daughter of Mahima Chaudhry, impresses everyone with her look wherever she goes. She has only sometimes made public appearances with her actress mother, but this time, her gorgeous appearance at the Unnchai special screening stole the show.
1. Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter
Mahima Chaudhry is mom to a beautiful daughter whom she named Ariana Mukherji. The starkid is without a doubt a stunning girl!
2. Ariana Mukherji's public appearance
Ariana Mukherji was seen at Unnchai special screening yesterday and fans were all hearts for her.
3. Ariana Mukherji is her mom's replica
After photos of her went viral, fans reacted by saying that Ariana Mukherji is her mom Mahima Chaudhry's replica.
4. Ariana Mukherji's look
Ariana Mukherji was spotted with a hairdo that had bangs. She was dressed in shorts, a white top, and a shrug.
5. Mahima Chaudhry in Emergency
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and revealed that Mahima Chaudhry will play Indian writer Pupul Jayakar in her upcoming film Emergency.