Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter Ariana Mukherji is her mom's replica, stunning photos are a proof

Ariana Mukherji, the teenage daughter of Mahima Chaudhry, impresses everyone with her look wherever she goes.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 10, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

Ariana Mukherji, the teenage daughter of Mahima Chaudhry, impresses everyone with her look wherever she goes. She has only sometimes made public appearances with her actress mother, but this time, her gorgeous appearance at the Unnchai special screening stole the show.

1. Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter

Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter
1/5

Mahima Chaudhry is mom to a beautiful daughter whom she named Ariana Mukherji. The starkid is without a doubt a stunning girl!

2. Ariana Mukherji's public appearance

Ariana Mukherji's public appearance
2/5

Ariana Mukherji was seen at Unnchai special screening yesterday and fans were all hearts for her.

3. Ariana Mukherji is her mom's replica

Ariana Mukherji is her mom's replica
3/5

After photos of her went viral, fans reacted by saying that Ariana Mukherji is her mom Mahima Chaudhry's replica.

4. Ariana Mukherji's look

Ariana Mukherji's look
4/5

Ariana Mukherji was spotted with a hairdo that had bangs. She was dressed in shorts, a white top, and a shrug.

5. Mahima Chaudhry in Emergency

Mahima Chaudhry in Emergency
5/5

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and revealed that Mahima Chaudhry will play Indian writer Pupul Jayakar in her upcoming film Emergency.

 

