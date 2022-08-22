Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Liger actress Ananya Panday stuns in denim crop top, says 'aag hai andar'

Ananya Panday is promoting her film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in Delhi. The actress was looking stunning in casuals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 22, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Liger actress Ananya Panday, who is promoting her film with Vijay Deverakonda in Delhi, has dropped her sexy photo in casuals from the capital city. The actress looks gorgeous in the attire, her pictures have gone viral on social media:

Take a look:

1. Ananya Panday in Delhi

Ananya Panday in Delhi
1/6

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, on Monday, were seen promoting their film Liger in Delhi.

2. Fashion queen

Fashion queen
2/6

Ananya Panday is a true fashion icon, she is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood.

3. Daughter of Chunky Panday

Daughter of Chunky Panday
3/6

Ananya Panday is the daughter of the famous actor Chunky Panday. Therefore, she is often targeted for nepotism. 

4. #BoycottLiger

#BoycottLiger
4/6

Netizens have started trending #BoycottLiger for Ananya Panday's upcoming film. Vijay Deverakonda, who is the lead actor, said that he is not afraid of social media trolls and is ready to face the challenge.

5. On personal front

On personal front
5/6

Ananya Panday recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan 7, where it was revealed that she is dating Aditya Roy Kapoor.

6. Liger

Liger
6/6

Ananya's film Liger will be released on August 25, 2022. This is Bollywood debut film for Vijay.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.