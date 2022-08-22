In pics: Liger actress Ananya Panday stuns in denim crop top, says 'aag hai andar'

Ananya Panday is promoting her film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in Delhi. The actress was looking stunning in casuals.
Liger actress Ananya Panday, who is promoting her film with Vijay Deverakonda in Delhi, has dropped her sexy photo in casuals from the capital city. The actress looks gorgeous in the attire, her pictures have gone viral on social media:
1. Ananya Panday in Delhi
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, on Monday, were seen promoting their film Liger in Delhi.
2. Fashion queen
Ananya Panday is a true fashion icon, she is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood.
3. Daughter of Chunky Panday
Ananya Panday is the daughter of the famous actor Chunky Panday. Therefore, she is often targeted for nepotism.
4. #BoycottLiger
Netizens have started trending #BoycottLiger for Ananya Panday's upcoming film. Vijay Deverakonda, who is the lead actor, said that he is not afraid of social media trolls and is ready to face the challenge.
5. On personal front
Ananya Panday recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan 7, where it was revealed that she is dating Aditya Roy Kapoor.
6. Liger
Ananya's film Liger will be released on August 25, 2022. This is Bollywood debut film for Vijay.