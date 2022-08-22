In pics: Liger actress Ananya Panday stuns in denim crop top, says 'aag hai andar'

Ananya Panday is promoting her film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in Delhi. The actress was looking stunning in casuals.

Liger actress Ananya Panday, who is promoting her film with Vijay Deverakonda in Delhi, has dropped her sexy photo in casuals from the capital city. The actress looks gorgeous in the attire, her pictures have gone viral on social media:

Take a look: