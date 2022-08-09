Search icon
In pics: Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya pay tribute to martyrs at National War Memorial

Check out the pictures of the Laal Singh Chaddha team including Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya from their visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 09, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

The team of Laal Singh Singh Chaddha including Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, director Advait Chandan, and others visited National War Memorial in Delhi on Tuesday, August 9, and paid tribute to the martyrs. The film's leading actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was not seen with the cast and crew. (All images: Naga Chaitanya/Instagram)

1. Laal Singh Chaddha team

Laal Singh Chaddha team
1/6

The team of Laal Singh Chaddha including Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, director Advait Chandan, and producer Ajit Andhare can be seen here at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

2. Aamir Khan interacts with Army personnel

Aamir Khan interacts with Army personnel
2/6

Aamir Khan, who returns to the big screen after four years, paid tributes to the martyrs and even interacted with several Army personnel at the national monument.

3. Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya
3/6

Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, makes his Bollywood debut in the film and portrays an army officer named Balaraju 'Bala' Bodi in the film.

4. Mona Singh

Mona Singh
4/6

The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress Mona Singh, who also acted with Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, plays Laal Singh Chaddha's mother in the Pritam musical.

5. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Forrest Gump

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Forrest Gump
5/6

The upcoming film is an official remake of the 1994 multiple-Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role.

6. Laal Singh Chadda vs Raksha Bandhan

Laal Singh Chadda vs Raksha Bandhan
6/6

Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's family drama Raksha Bandhan on August 11, and it is said to be the biggest clash of the year. (File photo)

