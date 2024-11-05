BOLLYWOOD
Manisha Chauhan | Nov 05, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
1.Khushi Kapoor celebrating her birthday
In the first photo, Khushi is seen posing with her friends at her pajama-themed birthday party, with everyone wearing pajamas featuring the initials "KK."
2.Vedang Raina and Boney Kapoor joining the party
3.Shanaya Kapoor was seen posing
In the photos, the birthday girl poses with her close friends, including Shanaya Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan, among others.
4.Chapter 24
Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Chapter 24. My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration".
5.On personal front
It is rumored that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been in a relationship for some time, although the couple has not publicly confirmed it.
