In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai

Orhan Awatramani and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor attended singer Atif Aslam's concert in Dubai, and the former's Instagram is full of memories from his ongoing trip.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 09, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani are currently enjoying their summer in Dubai. The Bollywood BFF dropped multiple photos from their vacation to his Instagram, and it is worth taking a look. (Image source: Orhan Instagram) 

1. Orhan Awatramani and his next trip

Orhan Awatramani and his next trip
1/5

Here's Bollywood's BFF, Orhan Awatramani sharing a glimpse of his next vacation. 

2. Singer Atif Aslam taking Dubai by storm

Singer Atif Aslam taking Dubai by storm
2/5

Orry shared several photos and videos from a nightclub where singer Atif Aslam held a concert. The singer took the centre stage and amazed the crowd with his magical vocals. 

3. Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani at the night club

Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani at the night club
3/5

Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Orry attended Atif Aslam's concert. Khushi Kapoor donned a little black dress for the night out. Orhan posed for the camera in a tie-dye shirt with beige trousers.

4. Orhan Awatramani with Boney Kapoor

Orhan Awatramani with Boney Kapoor
4/5

In this photo, Orhan Awatramani is giving a tight hug to Khushi Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor. In the photo, Boney is spotted wearing a light blue kurta and Orry was wearing a polka dot shirt. 

5. Orhan Awatramani- Bollywood's star kids' BFF

Orhan Awatramani- Bollywood's star kids' BFF
5/5

Here's another photo of Orhan Awatramani enjoying his Dubai vacation. Orhan aka Orry has become a social media sensation. He's closely associated with many Bollywood star kids, including Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday.

