Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3108751
HomePhotos

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Kareena Kapoor stunned her fans with her stylish photos in red off-shoulder gown on the occasion of her birthday.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 21, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 44th birthday today. She always sets fashion goals, and this year, she shared stunning photos as she kicked off her celebrations in style.

Take a look:

1. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor
1/5

Kareena Kapoor shared mesmerising photos of herself in a beautiful off-shoulder red gown. She looked stunning in the pictures, which are now going viral.

2. Channeling her inner Poo

Channeling her inner Poo
2/5

She was seen in a glamorous red off-the-shoulder dress that looked luxurious. Channeling her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she left her fans in awe.

3. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr
3/5

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena Kapoor wore a stunning red off-the-shoulder floor-length dress by Carolina Herrera. The dress was full of oomph and glamour, with a subtle knot detail on the shoulders that accentuated the décolletage. 

4. Looks stunning in thigh-high slit gown

Looks stunning in thigh-high slit gown
4/5

The thigh-high slit added an extra touch of chicness. This gorgeous gown retails for $3,990, which is arounf Rs 3,33,208.

5. Still turns heads

Still turns heads
5/5

The smoky eye drew attention to her eyes, while nude lipstick balanced the look. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a pair of long, dangling earrings. Without a doubt, she still turns heads with her style and grace.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
7 foods named after Indian city
7 foods named after Indian cities
In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...
Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews