In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Kareena Kapoor stunned her fans with her stylish photos in red off-shoulder gown on the occasion of her birthday.
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 44th birthday today. She always sets fashion goals, and this year, she shared stunning photos as she kicked off her celebrations in style.
Take a look:
1. Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor shared mesmerising photos of herself in a beautiful off-shoulder red gown. She looked stunning in the pictures, which are now going viral.
2. Channeling her inner Poo
She was seen in a glamorous red off-the-shoulder dress that looked luxurious. Channeling her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she left her fans in awe.
3. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr
Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena Kapoor wore a stunning red off-the-shoulder floor-length dress by Carolina Herrera. The dress was full of oomph and glamour, with a subtle knot detail on the shoulders that accentuated the décolletage.
4. Looks stunning in thigh-high slit gown
The thigh-high slit added an extra touch of chicness. This gorgeous gown retails for $3,990, which is arounf Rs 3,33,208.
5. Still turns heads
The smoky eye drew attention to her eyes, while nude lipstick balanced the look. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a pair of long, dangling earrings. Without a doubt, she still turns heads with her style and grace.