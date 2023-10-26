In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Ahead of the release of her upcoming movie, Tejas, Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy promoting her film, was seen visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings and for the Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi. The actress shared a carousel of photos from her visit to the temple and revealed that her visit to Ram Mandir holds great significance as the famous divine temple plays a very important role in the film. Here's a look at some of Kangana's pics-