In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Kangana Ranaut shares pics from her visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before the release of her upcoming movie Tejas.
Ahead of the release of her upcoming movie, Tejas, Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy promoting her film, was seen visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings and for the Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi. The actress shared a carousel of photos from her visit to the temple and revealed that her visit to Ram Mandir holds great significance as the famous divine temple plays a very important role in the film. Here's a look at some of Kangana's pics-
1. Kangana Ranaut seeks blessing at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared some photos from her visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before the release of her upcoming movie Tejas.
2. Kangana Ranaut Instagram post
The actress captioned her post in Hindi, "Wow! I am blessed by Sri Hari Vishnu, his devotee and today I was blessed so much that I got to visit Sri Hari Vishnu incarnation, great Dhanurdhari, Tejasvi Yodha, Tapasvi Raja, Mariyadapurushottam Sri Ram Janmabhoomi. Ramjanmabhoomi plays a special role in my film Tejas, so l felt like visiting Ram Lalla."
3. Kangana Ranaut in saree
Kangana Ranaut was seen donning an orange saree with a broad golden border for her visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actress was also seen interacting with her fans gathered in the temple.
4. Fans shower love on Kangana Ranaut
After seeing Kangana Ranaut's pics, netizens showered love on the actress. One of the comments read, "She actually looks like Sita Maa." Another wrote, "Literally Kangana giving Sita vibes." Another comment read, "blockbuster loading."
5. About Tejas
Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in Theatres on October 27.