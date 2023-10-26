Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3065918
HomePhotos

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Kangana Ranaut shares pics from her visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before the release of her upcoming movie Tejas.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 26, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Ahead of the release of her upcoming movie, Tejas, Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy promoting her film, was seen visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings and for the Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi. The actress shared a carousel of photos from her visit to the temple and revealed that her visit to Ram Mandir holds great significance as the famous divine temple plays a very important role in the film. Here's a look at some of Kangana's pics-

1. Kangana Ranaut seeks blessing at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Kangana Ranaut seeks blessing at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
1/5

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared some photos from her visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before the release of her upcoming movie Tejas. 



2. Kangana Ranaut Instagram post

Kangana Ranaut Instagram post
2/5

The actress captioned her post in Hindi, "Wow! I am blessed by Sri Hari Vishnu, his devotee and today I was blessed so much that I got to visit Sri Hari Vishnu incarnation, great Dhanurdhari, Tejasvi Yodha, Tapasvi Raja, Mariyadapurushottam Sri Ram Janmabhoomi. Ramjanmabhoomi plays a special role in my film Tejas, so l felt like visiting Ram Lalla."



3. Kangana Ranaut in saree

Kangana Ranaut in saree
3/5

Kangana Ranaut was seen donning an orange saree with a broad golden border for her visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actress was also seen interacting with her fans gathered in the temple. 



4. Fans shower love on Kangana Ranaut

Fans shower love on Kangana Ranaut
4/5

After seeing Kangana Ranaut's pics, netizens showered love on the actress. One of the comments read, "She actually looks like Sita Maa." Another wrote, "Literally Kangana giving Sita vibes." Another comment read, "blockbuster loading."



5. About Tejas

About Tejas
5/5

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in Theatres on October 27.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals
In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh news: Five killed, 26 injured after bus accident in Mirzapur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews