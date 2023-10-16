In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

5/5

Talking about Tejas, the actress said, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an Air Force pilot. I am honored to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes … Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie (Ronnie Screwvala, producer).”