In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Kangana Ranaut promotes her upcoming movie Tejas in Ahmedabad and enjoys the traditional Garba dance during Navratri festivities.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 16, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Recently, the makers of Tejas impressed the fans by releasing an intriguing trailer for the movie. Now, Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her film. The actress was recently seen attending Navratri celebrations with fans in Ahmedabad. Here’s a look at some of her stunning pics from the promotional event. 

 

1. Kangana Ranaut promotes Tejas

Kangana Ranaut promotes Tejas
1/5

After captivating the audience with the release of the first song, a soulful melody sung by Arijit Singh, titled Jaan Da, Kangana Ranaut was seen immersed in the Navratri festivities in Ahmedabad. 

 



2. Kangana Ranaut in Ahmedabad

Kangana Ranaut in Ahmedabad
2/5

For the promotion of her upcoming movie, The actress was spotted at Shankus Dandiya, where she interacted with fans, and exchanged dialogues while also enjoying the traditional garba dance. 

 



3. Kangana Ranaut exudes regal vibes

Kangana Ranaut exudes regal vibes
3/5

The actress was seen wearing a beautiful red and yellow lehenga choli with beautiful embroidery and accessorized he look with golden and green danglings and tied her hair in a braid for the event. 

 



4. All About Tejas

All About Tejas
4/5

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut and revolves around the remarkable journey of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20 and will clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath. 

 



5. Kangana Ranaut about Tejas

Kangana Ranaut about Tejas
5/5

Talking about Tejas, the actress said, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an Air Force pilot. I am honored to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes … Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie (Ronnie Screwvala, producer).”



