In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

As Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor turned 7, the actor hosted an intimate birthday bash which was attended by close family members and friends. Let's check out the attendees. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Jeetendra- The cool dadu of Laksshya
Let's start the birthday gallery with the birthday boy and veteran star, Jeetendra. For the birthday bash, the Jumping Jack aka Jeetendra looked cool in an all-blue avatar.
2. Ekta Kapoor
Laksshya Kapoor's aunt, producer Ekta Kapoor also attended the birthday bash.
3. Rani Mukerji
Actress Rani Mukerji also attended Laksshya Kapoor's birthday bash, held at Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai.
4. Riddhi Dogra
Actress Riddhi Dogra is a close friend of Ekta Kapoor, and she attended Laksshya Kapoor's birthday bash.
5. Tusshar Kapoor
Here's a doting father, actor and producer, Tusshar Kapoor who was spotted having playtime with kids at the bash.
6. Jeetendra with Shobha Kapoor
We end this gallery with the classic example of the power couple, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor.