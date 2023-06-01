Search icon
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor turned 7 and the doting father held a birthday party which was attended by family members and other celebrities.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 01, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

As Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor turned 7, the actor hosted an intimate birthday bash which was attended by close family members and friends. Let's check out the attendees. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Jeetendra- The cool dadu of Laksshya

Jeetendra- The cool dadu of Laksshya
1/6

Let's start the birthday gallery with the birthday boy and veteran star, Jeetendra. For the birthday bash, the Jumping Jack aka Jeetendra looked cool in an all-blue avatar. 

2. Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor
2/6

Laksshya Kapoor's aunt, producer Ekta Kapoor also attended the birthday bash. 

3. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji
3/6

Actress Rani Mukerji also attended Laksshya Kapoor's birthday bash, held at Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

4. Riddhi Dogra

Riddhi Dogra
4/6

Actress Riddhi Dogra is a close friend of Ekta Kapoor, and she attended Laksshya Kapoor's birthday bash. 

5. Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor
5/6

Here's a doting father, actor and producer, Tusshar Kapoor who was spotted having playtime with kids at the bash. 

6. Jeetendra with Shobha Kapoor

Jeetendra with Shobha Kapoor
6/6

We end this gallery with the classic example of the power couple, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. 

