In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets internet on fire in shimmery dress featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's most recent images, that have sparked outrage on the internet.
Janhvi Kapoor's amazing social media photographs show that she has a fantastic sense of style. Janhvi once again turned heads as she arrived at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash looking gorgeous.
1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit
Janhvi chose to wear this body-hugging shimmery gown to up the ante on the hotness factor.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's makeup
She went for bold eyes, a smooth base, and a pastel lipstick for her makeup.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle
Janhvi Kapoor wore her hair in a simple open tresses style that complemented her ensemble.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's post
Janhvi took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of photos. She captioned the post as, "they said I needed to reflect"
5. Celebrity reactions on Janhvi Kapoor's post
Tara Sutaria, Janhvi's friend and actress, left a fiery comment. With a fire emoticon, Tara typed 'Bro how,' and Maheep Kapoor wrote 'on fire.'