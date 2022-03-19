In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets internet on fire in shimmery dress featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's most recent images, that have sparked outrage on the internet.

Janhvi Kapoor's amazing social media photographs show that she has a fantastic sense of style. Janhvi once again turned heads as she arrived at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash looking gorgeous.

1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit

1/5 Janhvi chose to wear this body-hugging shimmery gown to up the ante on the hotness factor.

2. Janhvi Kapoor's makeup

2/5 She went for bold eyes, a smooth base, and a pastel lipstick for her makeup.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle

3/5 Janhvi Kapoor wore her hair in a simple open tresses style that complemented her ensemble.

4. Janhvi Kapoor's post

5. Celebrity reactions on Janhvi Kapoor's post