In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets internet on fire in shimmery dress featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's most recent images, that have sparked outrage on the internet.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 19, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor's amazing social media photographs show that she has a fantastic sense of style. Janhvi once again turned heads as she arrived at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash looking gorgeous.

1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit

Janhvi Kapoor's outfit
1/5

Janhvi chose to wear this body-hugging shimmery gown to up the ante on the hotness factor.

2. Janhvi Kapoor's makeup

Janhvi Kapoor's makeup
2/5

She went for bold eyes, a smooth base, and a pastel lipstick for her makeup.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle

Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle
3/5

Janhvi Kapoor wore her hair in a simple open tresses style that complemented her ensemble.

4. Janhvi Kapoor's post

Janhvi Kapoor's post
4/5

Janhvi took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of photos. She captioned the post as, "they said I needed to reflect"
 

5. Celebrity reactions on Janhvi Kapoor's post

Celebrity reactions on Janhvi Kapoor's post
5/5

Tara Sutaria, Janhvi's friend and actress, left a fiery comment. With a fire emoticon, Tara typed 'Bro how,' and Maheep Kapoor wrote 'on fire.'

