In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Here's a look at the grand success bash organised by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for Bambai Meri Jaan.
Excel Entertainment’s recent gangster-drama series Bambai Meri Jaan garnered much praise and love from the audiences. Following the success of the show, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani organized a grand success party to celebrate with the cast and crew of the show in Mumbai.
1. Bambai Meri Jaan cast and crew at success bash
The grand success party of Bambai Meri Jaan was attended by the producers of the show and the cast including Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary Vivan Bhatena, and others.
2. Farhan Akhtar's look for Bambai Meri Jaan success bash
Farhan Akhtar donned an all-black outfit for the success bash and was seen posing outside One 8 Commune. The filmmaker completed his look with a pair of black shoes and a matching watch.
3. Kritika Kamra dazzles at success bash
Kritika Kamra who essays the role of Habiba Kadti, turned heads in a multicoloured bodycon short dress which she paired with a white high heel and matching bag. The actress was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile at the success bash.
4. Avinash Tiwary and Lakshay Kochhar
Avinash Tiwary who plays the lead Dara Kadri was seen looking stylish in a blue jacket which he paired with white trousers. Lakshay Kochhar on the other hand was seen wearing blue denim along with the black shirt.
5. Ritesh Sidhwani with wife
Ritesh Sidhwani graced the event with his wife Dolly Sidhwani. While Ritesh opted for a casual outfit, his wife was seen stunning in a floral midi dress which she paired with white purse and heels.
6. About Bambai Meri Jaan
Helmed by Shujaat Saudagar, Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the life of gangster Dara Kadri, played by Avinash Tiwary, through the eyes of his father, an ex-cop, Ismail Kadri. The series also stars Nivedita Bhattacharya, Kritika Kamra, Jitin Gulati, Lakshya Kochhar, Saurabh Sachdev and Amyra Dastur among others in key roles.