In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Ileana dropped photos from her son Koa's first birthday, and her fans can't handle the little one's cuteness.
Actress Ileana D'Cruz's son, Koa turned one year old on August 1. The actress celebrated this special occasion with a private birthday party and shared some adorable moments from the little one's bash.
1. Ileana D'Cruz became emotional on Koa's birthday
As Koa turned one, his mother, Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz shared a carousel post. Here's a distinct memory of little Koa, having the best sleep under the warmth of his mother's love.
2. Ileana D'Cruz colourful arrangement for Koa's birthday
As Ileana's son turned a year older, she made sure to celebrate the special occasion in the best way. Here's Koa's taking a good view of the decoration done for his birthday bash.
3. Ileana D'Cruz son is a fan of Trolls
It looks like Koa already unpacked a few gifts. In this photo, Koa is busy looking at a graphic storybook based on DreamsWorks' Trolls.
4. Ileana D'Cruz revealed Koa's face
Here's the best photo from the post. Ileana revealed the face of happy Koa, who's enjoying the attention on his special day. In this photo, Koa posed with Ileana and his father Michael Dolan.
5. Ileana D'Cruz welcomed Koa on August 2023
Ileana D'Cruz, known for her remarkable performances on the silver screen, was last seen in Unfair And Lovely, alongside Randeep Hooda. Ileana welcomed Koa on August 1, 2023, Ileana, along with Michael, chose the name Koa Phoenix Dolan for their newborn son, a name with profound meaning signifying a 'warrior' or a 'valiant one'.
Read: Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.