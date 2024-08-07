Search icon
In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Ileana dropped photos from her son Koa's first birthday, and her fans can't handle the little one's cuteness.

  • Aug 07, 2024, 02:23 PM IST

Actress Ileana D'Cruz's son, Koa turned one year old on August 1. The actress celebrated this special occasion with a private birthday party and shared some adorable moments from the little one's bash. 

1. Ileana D'Cruz became emotional on Koa's birthday

Ileana D'Cruz became emotional on Koa's birthday
1/5

As Koa turned one, his mother, Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz shared a carousel post. Here's a distinct memory of little Koa, having the best sleep under the warmth of his mother's love. 

2. Ileana D'Cruz colourful arrangement for Koa's birthday

Ileana D'Cruz colourful arrangement for Koa's birthday
2/5

As Ileana's son turned a year older, she made sure to celebrate the special occasion in the best way. Here's Koa's taking a good view of the decoration done for his birthday bash. 

3. Ileana D'Cruz son is a fan of Trolls

Ileana D'Cruz son is a fan of Trolls
3/5

It looks like Koa already unpacked a few gifts. In this photo, Koa is busy looking at a graphic storybook based on DreamsWorks' Trolls. 

4. Ileana D'Cruz revealed Koa's face

Ileana D'Cruz revealed Koa's face
4/5

Here's the best photo from the post. Ileana revealed the face of happy Koa, who's enjoying the attention on his special day. In this photo, Koa posed with Ileana and his father Michael Dolan. 

5. Ileana D'Cruz welcomed Koa on August 2023

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed Koa on August 2023
5/5

Ileana D'Cruz, known for her remarkable performances on the silver screen, was last seen in Unfair And Lovely, alongside Randeep Hooda. Ileana welcomed Koa on August 1, 2023, Ileana, along with Michael, chose the name Koa Phoenix Dolan for their newborn son, a name with profound meaning signifying a 'warrior' or a 'valiant one'.

