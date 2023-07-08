Search icon
In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi found the perfect company to celebrate their latest film. Check out how stars of Tarla are posing with dabbawallahs.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 08, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi-starrer Tarla has released with positive reception from the masses, and to celebrate their latest release, the stars posed with tiffin box delivery men, popularly known as dabbawallahs. Let's take a look at the photos. (Image source: Special arrangement) 

1. Huma Qureshi turns into dabbawalla

Huma Qureshi turns into dabbawalla
1/5

Here's the on-screen Tarla Dalal, aka Huma Qureshi looking cute as dabbawala with the Gandhi topi and tiffin. 

2. Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi with dabbawallahs

Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi with dabbawallahs
2/5

In this photo, Mr Nalin Dalal aka Sharib Hashmi posing with Huma and the dabbawallahs.



3. Team Tarla spreading happiness among dabbawallahs

Team Tarla spreading happiness among dabbawallahs
3/5

Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi decided to celebrate the release of their latest release with the men who deliver food to the hungry, no matter what. 



4. An elated Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi enjoying Tarla success

An elated Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi enjoying Tarla success
4/5

The positive reception and the rave reviews have put a big smile on Huma and Sharib, and they can't hide their happiness with the love they received. 



5. Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi interacting with press

Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi interacting with press
5/5

The stars of Tarla interacted with the media, and they even called the dabbawallahs to join them and be a part of their success. Tarla, directed by Piyush Gupta, also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5. 



