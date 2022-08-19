In pics: Dobaaraa actress Taapsee Pannu turns heads in gorgeous green saree

Dobaaraa actress Taapsee Pannu looked gorgeous in a green saree at film's promotional event.
Dobaaraa actress Taapsee Pannu, who is busy promoting her film, stunned everyone when she opted for a green saree. The actress was looking mesmerising at the film's promotional event on Thursday.
Take a look:
1. Style icon
Taapsee Pannu knows how to turn heads with her style and glamour. She if one of the most stylish actresses.
2. In green saree
Taapsee Pannu was looking mesmerising in a neon green saree at her film Dobaara's promotional event.
3. Taapsee's film directed by Anurag Kashyap
Taapsee Pannu's film Dobaaraa has been directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and has been released on Friday.
4. Anurag talking abou Taapsee
As per India.com, during a promotional event, while talking about Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, Anurag Kashyap stated, "I have bigger boobs than Taapsee.” Referring to Taapsee, the director said, “ye waise hi darti hai (She is insecure). She has a complex by me because I have bigger boobs than her.” Hearing this, Taapsee starts laughing.
5. Heated argument with paps
Taapsee recently arrived late at Mumbai’s Mithibai College for the event where paps were already waiting for her. She got into the argument after paps complained that she promised to pose for the pictures, but she didn’t. In the viral video, photographers can be seen calling her while she was going inside. Photographers also said that she arrived late. After this, the actress asked the paps to be respectful towards her.
6. Views on pay parity
Taapsee Pannu, earlier, reacted to pay parity in Bollywood. She said the audience is equally responsible for it. The actress asked fans not to blame the film industry for the difference between male and female-driven movies.